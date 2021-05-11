Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of TuSimple Call Options (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,532 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,442% compared to the average volume of 229 call options.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSP shares. Cowen initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

