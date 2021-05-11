Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,110 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,010% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $128.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $91.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.65. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

