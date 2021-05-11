Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

STOK stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. 8,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

In other news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on STOK. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

