Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
STOK stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. 8,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $71.58.
In other news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.
