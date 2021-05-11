StoneMor (NYSE:STON) versus PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Head to Head Survey

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get StoneMor alerts:

76.8% of StoneMor shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.9% of StoneMor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

StoneMor has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneMor and PhoneX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneMor $289.52 million 1.00 -$151.94 million N/A N/A PhoneX $67.72 million 0.19 -$4.67 million N/A N/A

PhoneX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneMor.

Profitability

This table compares StoneMor and PhoneX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneMor -19.33% N/A -4.97% PhoneX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for StoneMor and PhoneX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneMor 0 0 0 0 N/A PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

StoneMor beats PhoneX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneMor

StoneMor Inc. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers caskets and other funeral related items; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, insurance products, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 313 cemeteries in 26 states and Puerto Rico; and 80 funeral homes in 16 states and Puerto Rico. The company is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.