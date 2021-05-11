StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83, Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded up $5.08 on Tuesday, hitting $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,819. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $66.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

