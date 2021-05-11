Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Up 6.9%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.93. 62,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,370,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Stratasys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

