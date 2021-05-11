Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €72.00 by Warburg Research

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

SAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.17 ($91.96).

SAX opened at €71.40 ($84.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.16. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a 12 month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €70.64 and a 200 day moving average of €72.77.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

