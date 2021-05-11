Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €78.17 ($91.96).

Several analysts have commented on SAX shares. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €71.40 ($84.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 115.16. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

