Strong Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.16 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $167.48 or 0.00292651 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $23.16 million and $599,616.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.02 or 0.00672765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00070771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00250184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003973 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.23 or 0.01158896 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00032364 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

