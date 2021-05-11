StrongHands Trading Down 13.3% This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $2,094.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,508,227,746 coins and its circulating supply is 17,095,033,392 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

