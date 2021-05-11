Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,011.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,220,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 218,819 shares of company stock worth $42,363,504 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure stock opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.00 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $220.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.52.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

