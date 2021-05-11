Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 44,000 Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Codexis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $13,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $8,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $755,200 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

