Strs Ohio Has $1 Million Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Luminex worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Luminex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Luminex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Luminex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Luminex by 13.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMNX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

