Strs Ohio Has $1 Million Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

TUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

TUP stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cassandra Harris bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318 over the last ninety days. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.