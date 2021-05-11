Strs Ohio Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,453.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,855. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

