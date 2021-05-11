Strs Ohio Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 112,421 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $9,845,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $5,403,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 958.00 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $220.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.52.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,819 shares of company stock worth $42,363,504. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

