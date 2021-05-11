Strs Ohio Invests $1 Million in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,619 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,637,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

