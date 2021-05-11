Strs Ohio Lowers Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,404,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,873,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 531,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after purchasing an additional 279,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $23,065,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

