Strs Ohio Takes Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Codexis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at $939,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.