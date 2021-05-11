Strs Ohio Takes Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,619 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,637,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

TRIP stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

