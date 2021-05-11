Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 151,217 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,217 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of V.F. worth $109,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in V.F. by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,806,000 after acquiring an additional 911,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $68,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of -668.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

