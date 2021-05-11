Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,948 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Cloudflare worth $97,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.94.

NET opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -176.59 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $1,989,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,870.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.