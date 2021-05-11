Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,789,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 414,918 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.54% of Halliburton worth $102,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Halliburton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Halliburton by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,114,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $39,967,000 after buying an additional 110,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE HAL opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.