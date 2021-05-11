Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of The Hershey worth $92,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $170.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.08. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $171.14.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

