Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of AutoZone worth $111,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,519.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,023.06 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,445.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,251.61.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,449.27.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

