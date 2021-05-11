Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,837 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.96% of Regency Centers worth $92,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.34, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

