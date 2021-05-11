Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Yum! Brands worth $104,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.40. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

