Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.49 Billion Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,053,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,923 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,487,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $448.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.68 and its 200 day moving average is $157.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

