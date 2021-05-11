Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $101.14 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,819 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Waste Connections worth $101,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.49, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.10. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

