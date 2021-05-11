Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $106.45 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,243 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,523 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $106,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

