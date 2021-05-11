Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,244,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Cerner worth $89,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Cerner by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.