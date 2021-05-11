Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $93,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $825,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after acquiring an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after acquiring an additional 243,905 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $169.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.65 and a 200-day moving average of $183.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.86 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.72.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.