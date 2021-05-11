Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 22,614 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.66% of Leidos worth $90,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

LDOS stock opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

