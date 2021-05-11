Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 967,157 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 134.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.62% of Fastly worth $113,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 7,753 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $731,883.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,501 shares in the company, valued at $17,511,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,873 shares of company stock worth $26,495,940. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.