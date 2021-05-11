Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,612,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 4.99% of Materialise worth $93,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Materialise by 715.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTLS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

