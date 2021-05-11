Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Consolidated Edison worth $102,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 36,476.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

NYSE:ED opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

