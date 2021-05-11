Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,245 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $111,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after purchasing an additional 322,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,512,000 after buying an additional 227,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $220.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

