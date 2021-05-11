Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,731 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,731 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.95% of IPG Photonics worth $107,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,485,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 254,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after purchasing an additional 153,551 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.19 and its 200 day moving average is $218.94. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

