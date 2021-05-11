Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 254,490 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 254,490 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Marathon Petroleum worth $114,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

