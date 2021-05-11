Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,847 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,847 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Franco-Nevada worth $88,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNV shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

NYSE:FNV opened at $148.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.71, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.46. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

