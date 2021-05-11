Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 328,213 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,683,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 328,213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Suncor Energy worth $97,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281,951 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,532 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,878,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,909,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,313,000 after purchasing an additional 867,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SU shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

