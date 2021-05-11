Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 44,332 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of NetEase worth $108,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $457,805,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NetEase by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.08. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Barclays lifted their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

