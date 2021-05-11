Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 46,483 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,483 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of WEC Energy Group worth $113,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 25,195.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC stock opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.