Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 516,085 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516,085 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.68% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $99,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,101,492. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

NYSE FR opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

