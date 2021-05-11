Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 58,378 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of State Street worth $105,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $28.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 128.09%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

