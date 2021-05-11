Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,495 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of MSCI worth $111,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,057,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MSCI by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after purchasing an additional 158,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in MSCI by 36,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $476.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.60. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $495.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

