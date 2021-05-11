Summer Infant (SUMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter.

Shares of SUMR stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Summer Infant has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 million, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Summer Infant from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

