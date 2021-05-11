Summit Financial LLC Acquires 2,041 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.22. 459,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,491. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $388.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.