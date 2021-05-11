Summit Financial LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 48.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $368,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after acquiring an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,918,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.97. The stock had a trading volume of 264,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,213. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.