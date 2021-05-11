Summit Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.48. 110,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,105. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.38. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

